Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Trading Up 23.3%

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN)’s share price was up 23.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 607,445 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 264,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.50 target price on Essential Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Essential Energy Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.07 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21.

About Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.