Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) PT Raised to $185.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EEFT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.91.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $157.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.91. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,512,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

