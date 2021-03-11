Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Short Interest Update

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the February 11th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESEA shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on Euroseas from $4.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Euroseas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of ESEA stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Euroseas had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Euroseas by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares in the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

