EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EVCI stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19. EVCI Career Colleges has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.40.

About EVCI Career Colleges

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc, offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs.

