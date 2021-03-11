Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of EVLO stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,538. The stock has a market cap of $535.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.46. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

EVLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Epstein acquired 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $51,282.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at $67,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

