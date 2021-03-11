EvenCoin (EVN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $80,546.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $89,358.21 and $80,546.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

