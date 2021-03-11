Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $821.89.

Shares of EQIX traded up $16.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $655.01. The company had a trading volume of 36,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,587. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $695.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $731.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,346,789.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,877,218,000 after acquiring an additional 105,526 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,631,000 after buying an additional 27,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after acquiring an additional 187,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,427,000 after acquiring an additional 257,258 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

