Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Hits New 52-Week High at $254.00

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $254.00 and last traded at $251.04, with a volume of 239951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $246.90.

Several research firms recently commented on RE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.73.

The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.90.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,635,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,290,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 282,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

