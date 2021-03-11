Everex Price Up 41.1% Over Last Week (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. During the last week, Everex has traded 41.1% higher against the dollar. One Everex token can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everex has a total market cap of $17.25 million and $1.68 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00051974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.76 or 0.00713014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00066345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00027682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io.

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

