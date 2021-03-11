Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.44.

EVRI stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. Everi has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everi will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at $309,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $52,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,836.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,140. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Everi by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,395,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 25,773 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,752,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Everi by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

