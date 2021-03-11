Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%.

Shares of EVRI opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRI. Raymond James upped their price objective on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie increased their price target on Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 30,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 7,500 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $97,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,220.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,084 shares of company stock worth $1,544,140 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

