Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Shares Up 17.8%

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) shot up 17.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.10. 782,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the average session volume of 224,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $116.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.04%.

In other news, VP Troy Winslow sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $71,709.15. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 43,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

