Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) rose 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 1,214,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 759,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60.

In related news, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 48,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $139,333.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 23,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $70,424.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,383.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 250.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 66,443 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the first quarter worth $139,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 17,840.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 739.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 164,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

