Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading 11.6% Higher

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) shares traded up 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.49. 600,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,733,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $394.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Evolus by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Evolus by 9.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Evolus by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Evolus by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

