Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 219,756 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 173,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Evolving Systems by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 223,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

About Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

