EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the February 11th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EVRAZ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVRAZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of EVRZF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. EVRAZ has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.03.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

