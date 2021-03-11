Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives $145.41 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $5.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.37. 19,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,717. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $796,264.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,851,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 292,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,767,000 after purchasing an additional 50,006 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,627,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

