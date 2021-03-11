Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) to Neutral

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut AIB Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $2.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.38.

AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

