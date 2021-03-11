Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Trading Up 4.2%

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) was up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.46 and last traded at $15.22. Approximately 105,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 205,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Raymond James raised Exantas Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $507.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 251.90 and a current ratio of 251.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XAN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Exantas Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exantas Capital by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 52,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exantas Capital by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,024,052 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Exantas Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $4,488,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exantas Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $995,000. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN)

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

