Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.52

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.52 and traded as high as C$11.05. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$11.00, with a volume of 24,317 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XTC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$437.85 million and a PE ratio of 14.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 49.80%.

In other Exco Technologies news, insider Paul Robbins sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.10, for a total transaction of C$29,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 966,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,730,780.70. Also, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.61, for a total transaction of C$26,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,035 shares in the company, valued at C$1,527,635.21. Insiders sold 42,700 shares of company stock valued at $468,989 over the last 90 days.

Exco Technologies Company Profile (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

