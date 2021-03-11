Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Gap Down to $4.17

Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $3.81. Exela Technologies shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 65,237 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $180.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 723.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 414,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 846,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

