Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Exelixis alerts:

NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,353. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $439,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,321.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,300,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 469,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,223,372. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 28,652 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at $60,911,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 523,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after buying an additional 141,090 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.