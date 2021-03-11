Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $42.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.9% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $42,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.32. 35,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,310. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.11 and its 200-day moving average is $133.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $166.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.