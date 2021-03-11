Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will report ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.29). Expedia Group posted earnings per share of ($1.83) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.88) to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to $8.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Argus upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $3.50 on Thursday, hitting $171.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,753,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.01 and its 200-day moving average is $120.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $175.24.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

