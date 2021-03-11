Express (NYSE:EXPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Express (NYSE:EXPR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%.

NYSE EXPR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,952,434. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. Express has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPR. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

