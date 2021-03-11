Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Exterran alerts:

Shares of EXTN opened at $4.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $150.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exterran has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.35). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Exterran will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Exterran by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Exterran by 332.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran in the third quarter worth about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Exterran by 27.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.