Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.72.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $61.15. 1,318,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,435,229. The stock has a market cap of $258.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $61.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

