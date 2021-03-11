Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after buying an additional 3,584,657 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 696.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,764,000 after buying an additional 2,116,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $75,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,435,229. The company has a market capitalization of $258.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $61.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.72.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

