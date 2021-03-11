Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Trading Up 10.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s stock price was up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 152,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 190,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Specifically, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,254,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,401,114. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EYEN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eyenovia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYEN. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eyenovia in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eyenovia in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eyenovia by 16,494.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Eyenovia in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eyenovia by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

