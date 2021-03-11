EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Sold by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 61,415 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of EZCORP worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in EZCORP by 161.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $178.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.