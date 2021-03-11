F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 383.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

FSTX opened at $7.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.78. F-star Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $12.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1.

