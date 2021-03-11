F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $635.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report sales of $635.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $638.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $633.00 million. F5 Networks posted sales of $583.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.11.

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $324,983.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,736 shares of company stock worth $2,307,638 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $188.24 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $213.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.87.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

