Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Shares Up 7%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)’s stock price shot up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.45. 271,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 274,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FARM. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $156.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. Analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

