Fayez Sarofim & Co Acquires 354 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROK opened at $257.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $268.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,455 shares of company stock worth $7,436,012 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

