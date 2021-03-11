Fayez Sarofim & Co Boosts Stock Position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in ICON Public by 42.2% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 66,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 19,676 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 18.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 84,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

ICLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ICON Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Shares of ICLR opened at $180.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public Limited has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $223.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.25.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

