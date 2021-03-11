Fayez Sarofim & Co Cuts Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.06% of CDK Global worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CDK Global by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 144,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,471 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in CDK Global by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CDK Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDK. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

CDK opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

