Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.47.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $163.25 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

