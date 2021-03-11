Fayez Sarofim & Co Trims Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,311 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,543 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after buying an additional 13,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $259.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $264.86. The company has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

