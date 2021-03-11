Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.82

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.82 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 597938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -298.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000.

Ferro Company Profile (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

