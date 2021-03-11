Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FITB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.15.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 63,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.