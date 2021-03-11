Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 186 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.50.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $371.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $338.82 and its 200 day moving average is $336.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $382.46.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.