Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,116 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 67,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,761,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,917,000 after buying an additional 11,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 457,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,940,000 after acquiring an additional 100,427 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

Walmart stock opened at $127.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 416,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $61,723,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,173,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,196,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,605,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,182,017 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.