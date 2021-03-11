Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 104.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after buying an additional 372,183 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after acquiring an additional 293,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after acquiring an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,846,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,818,441,000 after purchasing an additional 289,323 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $259.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.37 and a 200-day moving average of $274.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.13.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

