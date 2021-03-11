Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 2,641 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 412,010 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,004,000 after acquiring an additional 319,340 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,566,000 after purchasing an additional 189,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 1,965.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 115,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average of $56.81.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

