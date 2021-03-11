FinVolution Group Plans Annual Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE:FINV traded up $4.71 on Thursday, hitting $9.77. 85,208,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,742,277. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.99. FinVolution Group has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

