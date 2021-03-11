First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Trading Up 6.8%

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) shares were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.87 and last traded at $45.63. Approximately 162,711 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBNC shares. G.Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Gabelli lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,788 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,753,000 after buying an additional 205,574 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 761,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,943,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $12,628,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,851,000 after buying an additional 93,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

