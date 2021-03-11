First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,744 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,779,000 after acquiring an additional 415,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,336,000 after acquiring an additional 257,924 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF opened at $230.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.90 and a 200 day moving average of $231.19. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.