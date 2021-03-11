First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 817,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after buying an additional 34,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01.

