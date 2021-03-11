First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $109,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.95 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average is $64.60.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.