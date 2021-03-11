First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $4.30 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

SDY stock opened at $116.78 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $117.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.67.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

